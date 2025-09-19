Cardi B Announces Pregnancy with NFL Star Stefon Diggs

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sit court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. The couple is expecting their first baby together. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant with her fourth child during an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. This marks her first baby with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The rapper shared she waited to announce until she felt ready, saying it was important to do it “on my time, on my own terms.” Cardi also teased her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, joking that fans should help her stock up on diapers. With a new baby on the way and a global tour coming in 2026, Cardi is proving she’s still in full control of her narrative.