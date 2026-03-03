Can you cheat on social media? 'The Show' asks and the audience answers...

Meltwater reports over 6 billion internet users, with 5.66 billion on social media and 1 billion utilizing AI tools monthly.

Do you or your partner like to “heart” other people’s posts? Do you guys slide in other people’s DM’s? Can you cheat on social media? One audience member writes in:

“Hey Lip & Shelby,

I think my husband is cheating, and he says I’m crazy. He claims he doesn’t really understand social media like that, but I can see everything on Facebook. I see the same woman’s pictures he’s loving, not likin, LOVING... Heart reactions on every post. Then I checked his messages and he told her, ‘I’d act up if you walked in my house dressed like that.’ He says it’s harmless and just Facebook. I told him that’s cheating, just online.”

So our question is…

It’s unanimous! There’s no definitive answer. We have to take it in a case by case basis.

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

‘My mind business’ wrote, “If it ain’t cheating, the other partner and the rest of social media going to making cheating.”

‘G’ said, “I think it depends on intent, which is tough to gauge on social media.”

Shelby responded to G saying, “Right! He could just be having a little fun!”

