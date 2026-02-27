Big Lip asked and you answered, “can attractive women can have male friends?”

Big Lip channeled is inner Biz Markie when an audience member asked about making sure his lady doesn’t have any men in her life that’s “just a friend”...

“Big Lip, this one for you, man... Coming from a dude. My girl is FINE fine… like stop-traffic beautiful. She gets attention everywhere, and she got a bunch of male ‘friends.’ I told her straight up... When a woman looks like that, ain’t no such thing as male friends… That’s just dudes on the bench waiting to get called in the game. We argued heavy. I said if she gave any one of them a green light, they’d shoot their shot immediately. She says I’m insecure and crazy. So who’s right?”

So our question is…

It was pretty split today, but for the most part, it looks like platonic friendships can exist! Sorry, Biz Markie...

Here’s how some of the Hot Chat members chimed in:

G wrote, "Men will absolutely shoot their shot! 😂"

Victoria added, “Cause I have a friend he not waiting for his shot cause I don’t see him like that he don’t see me like that we been child hood friend for year we not attractive each other and he not gay...”

G responded to Victoria saying, “Don’t test him, because he’ll fail in spectacular fashion. 🤣"

I guess we know where “G” stands! “Don’t keep your girl around G. True player for real...” You know the rest.

