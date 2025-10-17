30 Years Later: The O.J. Simpson Verdict That Shocked the Nation Still Echoes Today

oj bible
By Shelby Rushin

On October 3, 1995, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of double murder in a verdict that stunned the world. The trial captivated millions with its celebrity drama, televised courtroom moments, and racially charged undertones. Though Simpson walked free, the case left deep divides over justice, race, and media influence in America. Thirty years later, the trial remains one of the most talked-about legal spectacles in modern history. Its cultural impact is still felt in true crime media, public discourse, and debates about the power of celebrity in the courtroom.

