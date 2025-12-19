25 Airports Now Allow Unticketed Passengers Through TSA Security

Remember the time when air travel was much simpler? TSA checkpoints didn’t exist, and it was easy to check in, drop your bags, walk through a metal detector, and head straight to your gate. Even friends and family could come with you for a final goodbye at the gate or meet you there when your flight arrived.
Well, for the first time in decades, some US airports are allowing non-travelers to pass through security and accompany loved ones to the gate, bringing back a tradition that pretty much disappeared after the September 11 attacks.
But wait, not so fast- airports have emphasized that these programs are not permanent and can be canceled at any time. So, enjoy while and where you can.