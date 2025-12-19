25 Airports Now Allow Unticketed Passengers Through TSA Security

Nostalgia is Returning to Some US Airports

A woman with a passport and a boarding pass is standing at the huge window, behind which you can see the airliner. Start of the journey.
Waiting turn FILE PHOTO: American Airlines has rolled out its anti-gate-lice system to more than 100 airports. (StockMediaProduction - stock.adobe.com)
By Shelby Rushin

Remember the time when air travel was much simpler? TSA checkpoints didn’t exist, and it was easy to check in, drop your bags, walk through a metal detector, and head straight to your gate. Even friends and family could come with you for a final goodbye at the gate or meet you there when your flight arrived.

Well, for the first time in decades, some US airports are allowing non-travelers to pass through security and accompany loved ones to the gate, bringing back a tradition that pretty much disappeared after the September 11 attacks.

But wait, not so fast- airports have emphasized that these programs are not permanent and can be canceled at any time. So, enjoy while and where you can.

