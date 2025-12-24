The Year in Music 2025: Hip-hop and R&B legacy acts hit the road

Out with the old and in with the new didn't apply in 2025. While rising stars like Leon Thomas, Doechii and Mariah the Scientist continued to break through, a wave of legacy artists launched tours that celebrated decades of music and brought together fans across generations.

- For the first time in years, all living members of Wu-Tang Clan reunited for what was billed as their farewell tour. Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber featured Run the Jewels as special guests and a set list that included deep album tracks and songs never previously performed live. A U.K. run begins in March 2026.

- The Millennium Tour returned once again, with a lineup featuring Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Boosie Badazz, Ray J, Bobby V, Nivea and more. One of the most-talked-about moments was Omarion's children performing onstage.

- Nearly three decades after their iconic 1996 duet, Brandy and Monica launched The Boy Is Mine Tour, which saw them share the stage, joined by Jamal Roberts, Kelly Rowland and Mýa in place of Muni Long. Other surprise guests included Max B, Tyrese, Missy Elliott and Ciara.

- Chris Brown marked 20 years in music with the stadium tour Breezy Bowl XX, featuring performances of his early hits, deep cuts and more. Thanks to support from Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko, it's the highest-grossing tour his career.

- 112 invited fans to the Room 112 Tour, a celebration of 30 years in the game, featuring Total, Case and some special guests. Jagged Edge continued the R&B group resurgence with their Cuffing Season Tour, where they're joined by supporting acts Eric Bellinger and Lloyd.

- Fresh off their performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar and SZA launched the Grand National Tour, traveling across North America. It's now the highest-grossing co-headlining tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore.

- Four legendary voices — Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan — united for the Queens Tour, a celebration of soul, R&B and Black musical excellence. Due to overwhelming demand, the icons announced a second leg kicking off in 2026.

