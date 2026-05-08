Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill to celebrate 30 years of Fugees' 'The Score' at Global Citizen event

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Global Citizen will return to Brazil in June to celebrate the inaugural Rio Nature and Climate Week. The organization has announced two events taking place in the city: Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro and Global Citizen Live: Rio de Janeiro, the latter of which is a concert.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will perform in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Fugees' The Score. YG Marley, Zion Marley and co-headliner, Latin American star Ludmilla, are also set to perform.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate 30 years of The Score than taking action to make the world a better place, together with the beautiful people of Rio de Janeiro," Global Citizen ambassador Wyclef says in a statement to Billboard.

Notably, Pras will not be in attendance, as he began serving a 14-year prison sentence on charges of conspiracy and corruption.

Global Citizen Live: Rio de Janeiro is set to take place Saturday, June 6, at Ipanema Beach.

Tickets can be obtained through volunteer opportunities in Rio or by taking action on issues such as education, global health, clean energy, job opportunities and food security through the Global Citizen app or WhatsApp.

The festival will follow Thursday's Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro, a summit focused "on a set of issues that continue to shape both local and global realities: access to clean energy, children's education, job opportunities, food security, and global health," according to the organization's website.

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