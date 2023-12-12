Wu-Tang Clan announces The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency

AEG Presents Las Vegas / Wu-Tang Clan

By Jamia Pugh

The Wu is headed to Vegas.

Iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan has announced The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

The road show is billed as a first-of-its-kind Vegas residency by a hip-hop act.

It kicks off at a prime time in February — the same month the city will host the 2024 Super Bowl.

As of now, the group is slated to play shows on February 9 and 10, as well as two shows during March Madness on March 22 and 23.

The tour announcement follows Wu-Tang's worldwide N.Y. State of Mind arena tour with Nas and closes out a year of celebrations in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

"Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment and good times," Wu-Tang founding member RZA said. "Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix."

Tickets for The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency go on sale to the public Friday, December 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!