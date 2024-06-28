Will Smith releases inspirational song "You Can Make It"

Will Smith may have been in a Bad Boy in his latest movie, but in his new song, he's a man of hope. "You Can Make It" sees him team with Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir to provide inspiration to those trying to overcome hardships.

"Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me - to lift me and help me grow," he wrote on Instagram. "It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve."

Available on digital platforms, "You Can Make It" marks Will's first independent release. He's set to debut the song on the BET Awards 2024 Sunday.

