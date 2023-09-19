Will Smith posts throwback photos in honor of Jada Pinkett's 52nd birthday

Will Smith took a trip down memory lane Monday with a few throwback photos shared to Instagram in honor of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her 52nd birthday.

The images show the star at different moments in time: she's holding a giant gift box on her 27th birthday; posing with entertainment friends Regina King, Tichina Arnold and Duane Martin on her 29th birthday; performing onstage alongside rapper Rakim for her 30th birthday; enjoying the sounds of Mary J. Blige on her 40th birthday; and skating into her 50th birthday.

In his caption, Will reminded his wife that he's been around for 28 of her birthdays and joked that celebrating with Rakim was one of the best experiences — a moment he's not sure they can top.

"But here's to a Lifetime of trying!" he wrote.

Over on Jada's page, she debuted a more recent picture of herself, an close-up selfie that shows off her new haircut and strawberry-champagne color.

"This ain't noth'n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise," she said.

