Who's winning on the streaming side of the Kendrick vs. Drake feud?

Fans likely have their own ideas of who's ahead in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud, but there seems to be a clear winner when it comes to the actual business side of things.

Billboard reports that K.Dot's Drake diss tracks are doing great in and of themselves: "Euphoria" is currently #11 on the Hot 100, for example. Billboard also notes that even when you remove the diss tracks from his catalog, streams of all his other songs have actually increased 49% since the whole feud started.

The songs Kendrick sampled in those tracks are up in a big way, too. For example, Billboard reports that streams of Teddy Pendergrass' "You're My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration," which is sampled in "Euphoria," are up 76%, while streams of Al Green's "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is," sampled in "6:16 in LA," are up 283%.

As for Drake, streams of his overall catalog are actually down around 5% if you take out his diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." Still, Drizzy shouldn't worry too much: Even with the 5% dip, his streaming numbers are still roughly two times as big as Kendrick's.

