Victoria Monét returns with new single, 'Let Me'

Victoria Monét returns to the music scene with a brand-new single called "Let Me."

It's the first record from the three-time Grammy winner in close to two years, following her breakout 2024/2025 season in which she earned a long list of awards and accolades.

"Let Me" also follows the release of Jaguar II: Deluxe, her first solo studio project and extended version of Jaguar II, which won best R&B album at the 66th annual Grammys.

Along with the release of the love ballad "Let Me" comes the news of her tour appearance on Bruno Mars' international The Romantic Tour. Monét will join as additional support starting in June in Paris and will play shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, London and more.

Full tour dates and ticket information can be found on Monét's official website.

