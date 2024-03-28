Tyla is ready to take over the world: "There's no way to stop me"

Tyla's goal is to become Africa's first pop star, and she's well on her way with a Grammy for Best African Music Performance, her global smash "Water" and her self-titled debut album. Though she had to postpone her planned tour due to an injury, she still has plans for world domination.

In addition to music, Tyla tells Billboard that she'd like to branch out into fashion, beauty and acting. "People are going to see me everywhere," she says. "So if you don't like me, I'm sorry."

Even her injury isn't going stop her from bringing her music to fans. "I'm really confident in what I've created. Now's a time where I can showcase a performance style where I'm not really dancing as much," she tells Billboard. "Maybe I strip back a little bit more and I'm just serving vocals."

"But there’s no way to stop me," she continues. "I’m always going to find a way.”

Right now, you can see Tyla showing off her dance moves in the spring campaign for GAP.

