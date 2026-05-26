Woman killed by flying umbrella while dining at restaurant

FILE PHOTO: A woman was killed when an umbrella hit her as she dined on a restaurant's patio.

A woman was killed in a freak accident at a South Carolina restaurant. She and her husband were dining outside when the wind picked up a large umbrella, sending it flying.

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The restaurant, Driftwood Grill, is located along Lake Marion in Clarendon County.

The woman, identified as 56-year-old Dana Weinger, was hit by the umbrella and suffered cuts to the head and neck, WYFF reported.

According to WIS and WCBD, Weinger’s carotid artery was cut by the umbrella and she was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell said they tried to revive her but were unable to.

Weinger was pronounced dead about an hour after the incident on Saturday night.

Her autopsy is scheduled for this week, but Weinger’s death is being investigated as an accident, WCBD reported.

Driftwood Grill released a statement on Facebook after the incident.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during last night’s sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion,” the statement read. “This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved.”

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