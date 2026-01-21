Winter weather: What you should have in your car’s emergency kit

FILE PHOTO: What should you keep in your car in case of winter weather?

The weather can turn on a dime, and a once clear day can turn into a snowstorm that could leave you stranded, so you need to follow the scouts and be prepared.

The National Weather Service has compiled a list of essentials that you should keep in your car during the winter.

The first suggestion when winter weather hits is to stay off the roads, but if you have to go out, you should have these supplies at the ready.

They include:

Cellphone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Snow tires or chains

Flares

Full tank of gas

Water

Snacks

Flashlight

Sand or cat litter

Boots

Mittens

Warm clothes

Blanket

Tow rope

Shovel

Ice scraper/snow brush

That list is from the NWS, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration adds necessary medication to the items you should have with you.

The NHTSA also reminds drivers of electric or hybrid vehicles to keep their vehicles fully charged.

“In general, batteries with liquid electrolyte have reduced energy storage and delivery capabilities at lower temperatures, which is why most all vehicle batteries use battery power for self-heating in low temperatures,” the NHTSA said.

The battery drain can be negated by keeping electric vehicles warm during freezing temperatures and plugging them in at night during the winter.

© 2025 Cox Media Group