Winter Olympics: Stomach flu derails Finland-Canada women’s hockey game

MILAN — A women’s hockey game between Finland and Canada at the Winter Olympics in Milan was postponed on Thursday after a stomach virus depleted the Finnish squad, officials said.

The affected players were suffering from the norovirus, officials said.

The decision was announced shortly after Finland completed its early afternoon practice with just eight skaters and two goalies, The Associated Press reported. The other 13 players were either in isolation or quarantined.

The virus began affecting the Finland squad on Tuesday night.

“The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland,” Olympic officials said in a statement. “It was made collectively and in accordance with established health and safety principles, with the health and well-being of players, team staff, officials and all tournament participants as the highest priority.

“While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition.”

The postponement gives Finland two extra days of rest before it plays the United States on Saturday, CBC reported. Had the game not been postponed, Finnish sports officials considered forfeiting the game, according to the news outlet.

Finland coach Tero Lehterä told reporters that it could be unfair to ask his healthy players to compete in a full game. He added that concerns about infecting members of the Canadian squad were also weighed before the decision was made.

“Most of them are getting better but not healthy enough to play,” Lehterä said after practice. “And there’s the chance that if we would play it could influence Team Canada and their health as well.

“But I couldn’t risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight because that would be wrong against the individual.”

