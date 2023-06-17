West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins accused of DUI

Bob Huggins: Bob Huggins has coached at West Virginia since 2007. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

According to a news release on the Pittsburgh Police Department’s public safety site, Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was found by officers to be blocking traffic “in the middle of the road” at about 8:30 p.m. EDT while driving a black SUV. The door of the Hall of Fame basketball coach’s vehicle was open and had “a flat and shredded tire,” police said in the release.

According to WPXI-TV, after Huggins had difficulty moving the vehicle off the street, he was given field sobriety tests, which he failed.

A breath test determined that Huggins’ blood alcohol content level was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania, ESPN reported, citing a police report. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at an area hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a white bag full of empty beer cans on the floor of Huggins’ SUV, The New York Times reported. Another white bag filled with cans was found in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

Huggins was arrested and charged with DUI and later released from custody, WPXI reported.

In a statement, West Virginia officials said they were “aware” of Huggins’ arrest.

“We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” university officials said.

Huggins, who played for the Mountaineers while in college, has coached at his alma mater since 2007, ESPN reported. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2022 after compiling an 863-389 overall career record.

Huggins has led West Virginia to 11 NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 2010. His record with the Mountaineers is 345-203, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Huggins spent one season at Kansas State (2006-2007). He led Cincinnati to 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances from 1992 to 2005 and had a 398-128 record at the school, according to Sports-Reference.com. He took the Bearcats to the Final Four in 1992.

Huggins spent his first five seasons coaching at Akron, where he compiled a 97-46 record.

He has the most wins of any active men’s Division I basketball coach, according to the Times. He ranks eighth on the career win list and needs 14 more victories to pass Adolph Rupp and tie Connecticut’s Jim Calhoun on the all-time list, the newspaper reported.