Walmart to close all 51 health care centers, end virtual health care

Walmart Health to close

Walmart is changing direction and has announced that it will be closing all of its health care centers as well as its virtual health care services.

The company announced the move on Tuesday.

Walmart had opened clinics that offered primary and urgent care, labs, x-rays and even behavior health care and dental care next to supercenters in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas, CNN reported.

In the announcement posted Tuesday to the company’s corporate site, Walmart said the push to open Walmart Health centers started in 2019.

It was intended to give low-cost services to customers in rural areas that were underserved.

Walmart called the move to close clinics a “difficult decision” but said it was not profitable because “the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time.”

The company has not said when each clinic will close.

