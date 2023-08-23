Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of jet crash in Russia that killed 10

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOSCOW — Officials say Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed in Russia Wednesday where 10 people were killed.

It is not clear if Prigozhin was on the jet, according to The Associated Press. Prigozhin’s fate has been a part of speculation since he tried to go against Russia’s military in June.

The plan was believed to be carrying three pilots and seven passengers, the AP reported. It was heading to St. Petersburg from Moscow before it went down about 60 miles from the capital, officials say, according to Russia’s state news agency, Tass.

“An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated,” the Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia said in a statement obtained by Tass, according to The New York Times.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia was reportedly the one who said that Prigozhin was on the passenger list. All ten people on the plane was killed, Russian authorities say, according to The Times.

United States officials said, according to the newspaper, that they could not confirm Russian reports that Prigozhin was on the jet or not. The White House also confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on the crash.

Prigozhin is the founder of the Wagner private military company that fought along with the Russian army in Ukraine. According to the AP, the Kremlin said that following June’s incident, Prigozhin would be exiled to Belarus. However, since he was spotted in Russia.

