UPS Kentucky plane crash death toll rises to 15

UPS cargo plane crash FILE PHOTO: Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images) (Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A person who was injured in the deadly crash of a UPS plane back in November has died, bringing the death toll to 15.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg made the announcement on Dec. 25, writing on X, “It is with great sadness that I just learned Alain Rodriguez Colina has passed,” adding he died on Christmas Day.

NBC News said Colina died over seven weeks after the crash, which caused him severe injuries.

Colina was an employee of Grade A Auto Parts, The New York Times reported.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed as it was taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Nov. 4 en route to Honolulu.

The plane’s left engine caught fire during takeoff and fell from the wing, officials said.

Investigators said the left pylon’s aft mount broke. They said there were cracks that were around the bolt holes that ended up failing.

The aircraft was only about 30 feet above ground before it crashed, Fox News reported.

It hit the auto parts building and a petroleum recycling facility.

In addition to the 15 killed, nearly two dozen people were hurt, according to WLKY.

The crash killed three crew members; the rest of the victims were on the ground, Fox News reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned the use of MD-11s, the Times reported.

