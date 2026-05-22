Tulsi Gabbard resigning as Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her position as Director of National Intelligence.

WASHINGTON — Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer, according to published reports.

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Fox News Digital, which said it had obtained Gabbard’s formal resignation letter.

Her last day at her post is June 30.

Gabbard is the fourth Cabinet official to depart during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Gabbard has informed Trump of her decision, CNN reported.

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half.



Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

In her letter, Gabbard wrote that she was “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

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