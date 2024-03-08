Trump posts $91.6M bond in E. Jean Carroll case; files notice to appeal

Donald Trump

Bond paid FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump arrives for an election-night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump has met the deadline to pay the bond in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

>> Read more trending news

Trump posted a $91.6 million bond in the case while he has filed his intent to appeal the judgment, CNN reported.

Trump bond document by National Content Desk on Scribd

Earlier this year, a federal jury granted Carroll $83.3 million in damages after it was found that Trump made defamatory statements after she accused him of raping her. He claimed she was not his type and said that she made up the claims to sell her book.

Trump had requested that the judge delay making him pay the penalty, but the judge declined, meaning that the former president had to either post a bond or pay cash by Monday, The Washington Post reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!