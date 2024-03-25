Trump hush-money trial set to start April 15

Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives for an election-night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Win McNamee/Getty Images, File)

A judge on Monday declined to further push back former President Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trial in New York, setting jury selection to begin April 15, The New York Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

The trial will focus on hush-money payments made to adult film star Storm Daniels and others before the 2016 presidential election. Jury selection was initially set to begin Monday for the trial, however, Judge Juan Merchan pushed back that date earlier this month after prosecutors said they received new evidence from authorities.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group