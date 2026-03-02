Texas bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 14 wounded; alleged gunman also killed The alleged gunman was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, according to the Department of Homeland Security and the Austin Police Department.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the FBI conduct an investigation near Buford's bar in downtown Austin, Texas, on March 01, 2026. At least two people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt. The alleged gunman was also killed. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A shooting at a Texas bar has left two people dead and 14 injured.

The FBI is investigating it as a potential act of terrorism, but the motive has not been confirmed. The Associated Press said it occurred on the day after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran and that the alleged gunman wore clothing that included an Iranian flag and “Property of Allah.”

The investigation is ongoing.



La policía de Austin ha identificado al sospechoso del tiroteo en la calle 6 oeste como Ndiaga Diagne.

La investigación sigue en curso. pic.twitter.com/bxLZP8NVfo — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 2, 2026

Diagne, who was from Senegal, arrived in the U.S. in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa, but changed his status to a lawful permanent resident in 2006 because he married a U.S. citizen, CNN reported. He was naturalized on April 5, 2013.

He was charged in 2022 with collision with vehicle damage, a misdemeanor, according to the DHS and CNN. But KXAN said he had no known criminal history.

The shooting occurred outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. The bar is on Sixth Street, a section of the city known for nightlife and only a few miles from the University of Texas at Austin.

Witnesses said the bar was full of college students, the AP reported.

Police chief Lisa Davis said Diagne drove past the bar several times before stopping and shooting from his SUV's window, shooting people on the bar's patio and in front of the business.

He then parked the vehicle, got out with a rifle and shot at people walking along the street, Davis said. Police then shot him.

KVUE reported that Diagne did not enter the establishment.

Of the 14 wounded, three were in critical condition on Sunday, the AP reported. At least four were released from area hospitals as of Sunday evening, according to KVUE.

In all, Davis said, two weapons were recovered from the scene of the shooting, a rifle and a pistol, KVUE reported.

While it is being investigated as a possible terrorism case, acting agent in charge of the FBI San Antonio, Alex Doran, said, “It’s still too early to make a determination on that,” according to the AP.

