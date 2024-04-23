Tesla layoffs to trim 6,000 positions in California, Texas

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tesla plans to layoff 6,020 employees in California and Texas as the electric-vehicle maker grapples with slowing demand and falling margins, Reuters reported, citing notices filed by the company.

In California, 3,332 jobs will be trimmed, while 2,688 positions will be eliminated in Texas, according to Reuters.

The layoffs include job cuts in Austin, Texas, home to Tesla’s headquarters and a major factory, Bloomberg News reported. The cuts will begin in a 14-day period starting June 14, the news site reported, citing a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

