Tesla layoffs to trim 6,000 positions in California, Texas

Layoffs FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Supercharging station at the Tesla Headquarters on April 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas. The company is expected to layoff thousands of employees. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tesla plans to layoff 6,020 employees in California and Texas as the electric-vehicle maker grapples with slowing demand and falling margins, Reuters reported, citing notices filed by the company.

>> Read more trending news

In California, 3,332 jobs will be trimmed, while 2,688 positions will be eliminated in Texas, according to Reuters.

The layoffs include job cuts in Austin, Texas, home to Tesla’s headquarters and a major factory, Bloomberg News reported. The cuts will begin in a 14-day period starting June 14, the news site reported, citing a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group