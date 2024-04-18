Taco Bell manager saves baby not breathing in drive-thru A manager at a Taco Bell in Bucks County, Pennsylvania sprang into action Saturday to help save a baby’s life. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

RICHBORO, Pa. — A manager at a Taco Bell in Bucks County, Pennsylvania sprang into action Saturday to help save a baby’s life.

Natasha Long took her 11-week-old baby to get a prescription and decided to stop at Taco Bell to get something to eat. When she got into the drive-thru, she noticed that her baby, Myles, was having a hard time breathing. According to WPVI, she got out of her car to check on him.

“I ran out of the car and ran around and opened the car door,” Long said, according to the news outlet. “I pulled him out and he turned completely blue and was lifeless. At that point I just completely blacked out. I didn’t know what to do.”

Long reportedly started to scream which caught the attention of the restaurant’s manager, WTXF reported. The manager ran outside and started chest compressions which ultimately saved Myles’ life.

“I threw my headset. I ran outside,” Taco Bell’s manager Becky Arbaugh said, according to People Magazine. “I took the baby and I started to do chest compressions on the baby and then he finally started to breathe.”

“When my kids were little, my daughter had a similar incident, so I knew what she was feeling,” Arbaugh said, according to People Magazine. “I knew if I kept her calm and I stayed calm, there was no thought in my mind that the baby wasn’t going to breathe again.”

The baby was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but he is expected to be okay, WTXF reported.

