Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dead at 76

The "Three's Company" actress battled breast cancer.

Suzanne Somers: The "Three's Company" actress died Sunday. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles on “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” died Sunday morning. She was 76.

People confirmed the death of Somers, who died the day before her 77th birthday.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” Somers’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the actress’ family. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Hay said a private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial service next month.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Suzanne Somers attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Photos: Suzanne Somers through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Suzanne Somers attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

