Semi-truck spills 40K pounds of raw chicken on interstate after crash

Semi crashes: Approximately 40,000 pounds of raw chicken were scattered on a Florida interstate on Friday after the driver crashed. (Florida Highway Patrol)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida interstate was littered with approximately 40,000 pounds of raw chicken after a semi-truck crashed on Friday, authorities said.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the food spilled out of the truck on Interstate 75, WINK-TV reported.

The truck was traveling southbound at mile marker 124 at 9:41 a.m. EST when the driver of the vehicle lost control, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

“The truck veered off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder and collided with several trees in the wood line,” the FHP report stated, according to the newspaper.

Rescue workers had to extricate the driver from the cab of the mangled truck, which ended in the woods, WINK reported. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the television station.

The driver, described as a 41-year-old man from South Carolina, “experienced a medical episode,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

