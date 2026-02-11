Saks Fifth Avenue adds several stores to closure list

FILE PHOTO: Several Saks Fifth Avenue locations will be closing, along with a Neiman Marcus store in Boston.

Saks Fifth Avenue is restructuring as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, announcing that several stores are being added to the closure list.

The company said that eight Saks Fifth Avenue locations, along with Neiman Marcus Boston, will close, The Associated Press reported.

The Saks stores that are shuttering are in Birmingham, Alabama; Phoenix, Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Richmond, Virginia.

The stores are expected to stay open until the end of April.

A judge has to approve the closings in a hearing scheduled for Friday, Fox Business reported.

Once the closures are complete, there will still be 25 Saks Fifth Avenue and 35 Neiman Marcus stores. Two Bergdorf Goodman stores will also continue to operate, the AP reported.

“By optimizing our operational footprint, we will be better positioned to deliver exceptional products, elevated experiences and highly personalized service across all channels, while simultaneously positioning our company to make investments that enable long-term growth and value creation,” Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Saks Global, said, according to Fox Business.

Fourteen Fifth Avenue Club personal styling suits will be closing this weekend, but three will remain. You can find the complete list here.

Saks Global entered bankruptcy on Jan. 14, NBC News reported.

In addition to the store closings announced this week, the company had previously announced the closing of Saks Off 5th stores, with only 12 remaining, Fox Business reported.

