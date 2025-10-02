Recall alert: 98K Evermore Surprise Eggs recalled; one toy inside has too high lead levels

A toy airplane inside Evermore Surprise Eggs has too much lead, according to the CPSC.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 98,350 Evermore Surprise Eggs.

The agency said the toy airplane inside the egg has too high a level of lead.

The eggs are gold but were wrapped in yellow, pink or green. They contained seven toys inside, including the plane.

They were sold at stores such as 7-Eleven, Speedway and Murphy nationwide from March to April for about $10.

If you have the recalled egg, you should destroy the toy airplane, take a photo of the broken toy and send the photo to In Motion Design by email for a refund.

For more information, contact the company at 888-727-2476 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT weekdays, by email or online.

