Recall alert: 500K bike stem raisers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 500,000 bike stem raisers.
The Delta Cycle and Dimension raisers can move while someone is riding, causing the handlebar to move and making someone fall, the CPSC said.
The following model numbers are part of the recall:
Delta Cycle
- TD3318B
- TD3318S
- TD3418B
- TD3418S
Dimension
- SM1977
- SM1979
Owners of the recalled stem raisers are being told not to use them and to contact Delta Cycle for a free repair.
For more information, contact the company at 800-474-6615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also reach them by email or online.
©2023 Cox Media Group