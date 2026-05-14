Recall alert: 125K children’s tower stools recalled

The CPSC said more than 125,000 children's tower stools have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 125,200 children’s tower stools.

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The agency said the Cosyland stools can collapse or tip over when in use. Also, a child’s torso can fit through the openings, posing a risk of entrapment, even injury or death if they do tip.

The following models are part of the recall:

CS0003

CS0092-4

They came in natural bamboo and gray and were sold on Amazon from April 2021 to November 2025 for about $70.

There have been 25 reports of stools being unstable or falling. Eight people were hurt, with injuries ranging from scrapes and bruises to a broken arm, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled stools, you should not use them until they are repaired.

Contact Cosyland for parts, which include protective nets, stabilizing feet, and instructions.

For more information, reach the company by phone at 866-677-3889, by email, or online.

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