Prego wants you to connect with family; will record conversations with StoryCorps’ Connection Keeper

Prego has teamed up with StoryCorps for a family dinner Connection Keeper bundle.

From cell phones to Alexa to Google, it seems that every time we speak, we’re being listened to. Now your dinner may be eavesdropping as well.

Yep, you read that right. Your dinner may be listening to you. How and, more importantly, why?

Prego has partnered with the non-profit StoryCorps to capture the conversations families have over dinner.

The two companies created a limited-edition Connection Keeper Bundle, complete with a Connection Keeper recording device that will document what is said, the “Today” show reported.

They come with the Connection Keeper, a deck of conversation prompts, and the ingredients to make dinner.

The device is “a simple, screen-free conversation recorder that captures the real conversations that happen when families gather around the table for meals,” the companies said in a news release.

PC Mag said you do have to push a button to start it listening, and it will record the discussions on a 16GB microSD card for up to eight hours of conversations.

Prego said the portal where conversations are uploaded is encrypted and offers “full privacy controls,” PC Mag reported. Recordings will be shareable starting on May 4.

“You decide who can access your recordings. Full privacy controls at your fingertips,” Prego promised.

“The Connection Keeper records the laughter, stories, and cherished moments that happen naturally over a meal and saves those recordings to revisit for years to come, without phones, screens, or distractions getting in the way.”

The idea behind the Connection Keeper isn’t new, as StoryCorps has documented more than 720,000 people’s stories since 2003.

The stories are then preserved at the Library of Congress, with some shared on StoryCorps’ podcast, radio and books, “Today” reported.

You can get one of 100 bundles online on April 27. The cost is $20.

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