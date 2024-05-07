Powerball: Winning $214.9M ticket sold in South Florida

A Powerball ticket sold at a South Florida supermarket resulted in a $214.9 million winner for one lucky player.

One month after a $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot was won in Oregon, the grand prize was hit for the third time this year, Powerball officials said in a news release.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 7, 23, 24, 56, 60, and the red Powerball was 25, Powerball officials said. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Lottery officials confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at a Publix at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores, WSVN-TV and WPLG-TV reported.

Lottery officials also confirmed that the Publix store will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This was the third time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on April 6 in Oregon by a ticket worth $1.3 billion. The first jackpot of the year was won on Jan. 1.

The winning player from Monday’s drawing can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $214.9 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $100.1 million, lottery officials said. Both prize options are calculated before federal and applicable state taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The Powerball grand prize reset to $20 million, with a drawing scheduled for Wednesday.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.

2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.

3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

4. $1.326 billion -- April 6, 2024, Oregon

5. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.

6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

