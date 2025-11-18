Outage at Cloudflare disrupts internet, including X, ChatGPT

Cloudflare reported outages on Tuesday that affected major websites and apps, including X and Chat GPT.

Cloudflare was experiencing issues with its global network, the company said Tuesday, disrupting service for many websites and apps including X and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company posted in a status update shortly before 7 a.m. “We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem.”

Cloudfare helps websites secure and manage their internet traffic.

On its live status page, Cloudflare said it is “experiencing an internal service degradation,” which could cause some of its services to be “intermittently impacted.”

In an update posted approximately 20 minutes after its initial post, Cloudflare said the disruptions had begun to subside.

“We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” the company said.

