Nicolas Cage confesses he changed his name

2026: Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" world premiere at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

2025: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2024: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

2023: Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

2022: Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

2022: Nicolas Cage, from the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

2021: American actor Nicolas Cage stands next to Lisa Marie Presley during an event at the US Capitol to honor World War II Navajo Indian Code Talkers July 26, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

2018: Actor Nicolas Cage of 'Mandy' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

2014: Actor Nicolas Cage introduces Guns N' Roses at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the opening night of the band's second residency, "Guns N' Roses - An Evening of Destruction. No Trickery!" on May 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2013: Actor Nicolas Cage attends the 2013 Variety Screening Series of "The Croods" at ArcLight Cinemas on December 2, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

2012: Actor Nicolas Cage poses at a photocall at the Hotel De Rome on January 23, 2012, in Berlin, Germany. Cage was in Berlin to promote his 3-D fantasy/adventure film 'Ghost Rider - Spirit of Vengeance,' based on a comic book, in which he returns as the antihero Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider, a bounty hunter for the devil. The film will appear in German cinemas on February 23. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

2010: Actors Jay Baruchel (L) and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" at the New Amsterdam Theatre on July 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

2010: Actors Nicolas Cage (L) and Tom Cruise attend the Jerry Bruckheimer hand and footprint ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 17, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2010: Nicolas Cage (L) attends the Walt Disney Studios Wondercon 2010 Presentation at Moscone Center on April 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

2011: Actor Nicolas Cage and Director Joel Schumacher of "Trespass" pose during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival at Guess Portrait Studio on September 14, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images)

2009: Actor Nicolas Cage arrives at the "Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans" screening held at the Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images)

2009: Actor Nicolas Cage (L) and wife Alice Kim Cage arrive at the "Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans" screening held at the Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images)

2001: Actor Nicolas Cage puts his hands in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring him on August 14, 2001, at the famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

1990: Nicholas Cage photographed at the Westwood Marquis Hotel on September 12, 1990 at Westwood, Los Angeles, California (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images)

1988: Nicolas Cage & Johnny Depp at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

1987: American actress and singer Cher and actor Nicolas Cage on the set of Moonstruck, directed and produced by Canadian Norman Jewison. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

1984: Sean Penn and Nicolas Cage in publicity portrait for the film 'Racing With The Moon', 1984. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

1981: Nicolas Cage appearing on the ABC tv series 'The Best of Times', episode 'Pilot'. (Photo by Bob D'Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

We’ve known Nicolas Cage as, well, Nicolas Cage since the early 80s, but he said he legally became Nicolas Cage just last year.

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Cage, who is the nephew of iconic director and producer Francis Ford Coppola, started acting in 1981 under the name of Nicolas Coppola, but used his stage name of Cage in films such as “Valley Girl,” “Peggy Sue Got Married” and “National Treasure,” according to his IMDB filmography.

However, his legal name was still Coppola until 2025.

In an article published by Variety this week, he said he took the Cage stage name from comic book character Luke Cage and composer John Cage to avoid claims of nepotism for being the filmmaker’s nephew.

“No. I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera. ‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage,’ ” he told the publication.

“I was looking for something like ‘James Dean’; I was looking for something short and sweet. I thought, well, I’ll keep the name “Nicolas” because my father named me Nicolas — with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h.’ I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did," Cage went on to explain.

Other members of the Coppola family include Sofia Coppola, Talia Shire, and her son Jason Schwartzman, People magazine reported.

Cage has a couple of films on tap, including this week’s “Spider-Noir” on Prime Video and MGM+, as well as “Madden,” in which he plays the late NFL coach and broadcaster, John Madden, People reported.

0 of 27 Nicolas Cage through the years 1981: Nicolas Cage appearing on the ABC tv series 'The Best of Times', episode 'Pilot'. (Photo by Bob D'Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC) Nicolas Cage through the years 1984: Sean Penn and Nicolas Cage in publicity portrait for the film 'Racing With The Moon', 1984. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 1987: American actress and singer Cher and actor Nicolas Cage on the set of Moonstruck, directed and produced by Canadian Norman Jewison. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 1988: Nicolas Cage & Johnny Depp at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Barry King/WireImage) Nicolas Cage through the years 1990: Nicholas Cage photographed at the Westwood Marquis Hotel on September 12, 1990 at Westwood, Los Angeles, California (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images) (Paul Harris/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2001: Actor Nicolas Cage puts his hands in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring him on August 14, 2001, at the famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2009: Actor Nicolas Cage (L) and wife Alice Kim Cage arrive at the "Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans" screening held at the Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) (Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2009: Actor Nicolas Cage arrives at the "Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans" screening held at the Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) (Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2011: Actor Nicolas Cage and Director Joel Schumacher of "Trespass" pose during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival at Guess Portrait Studio on September 14, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images) (Matt Carr/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2010: Nicolas Cage (L) attends the Walt Disney Studios Wondercon 2010 Presentation at Moscone Center on April 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2010: Actors Nicolas Cage (L) and Tom Cruise attend the Jerry Bruckheimer hand and footprint ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 17, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2010: Actors Jay Baruchel (L) and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" at the New Amsterdam Theatre on July 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2012: Actor Nicolas Cage poses at a photocall at the Hotel De Rome on January 23, 2012, in Berlin, Germany. Cage was in Berlin to promote his 3-D fantasy/adventure film 'Ghost Rider - Spirit of Vengeance,' based on a comic book, in which he returns as the antihero Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider, a bounty hunter for the devil. The film will appear in German cinemas on February 23. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) (Adam Berry/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2013: Actor Nicolas Cage attends the 2013 Variety Screening Series of "The Croods" at ArcLight Cinemas on December 2, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2014: Actor Nicolas Cage introduces Guns N' Roses at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the opening night of the band's second residency, "Guns N' Roses - An Evening of Destruction. No Trickery!" on May 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2018: Actor Nicolas Cage of 'Mandy' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Nicolas Cage through the years 2021: American actor Nicolas Cage stands next to Lisa Marie Presley during an event at the US Capitol to honor World War II Navajo Indian Code Talkers July 26, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2022: Nicolas Cage, from the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety) Nicolas Cage through the years 2022: Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) Nicolas Cage through the years 2023: Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2024: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2025: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2026: Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" world premiere at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

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