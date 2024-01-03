NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K for throwing drink during Jaguars game

David Tepper Owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 after video posted on social media showed him throwing a drink into a crowd gathered to watch his team take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Tepper was fined “for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game,” the NFL said in a statement obtained by WSOC-TV and WJAX-TV.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the statement read.

Video posted online showed Tepper tossing the contents of his drink toward Jaguars fans from his suite at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, ESPN reported. The Panthers ended the game with a 26-0 loss to the Jaguars, according to WSOC.

It was not clear what prompted Tepper to throw his drink. The incident happened after Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted with less than 3 minutes to play, WJAX reported.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” Tepper said in a statement obtained by WSOC. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

Fans have previously been banned from stadiums for throwing drinks at players, The Associated Press reported.

