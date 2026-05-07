‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular accused of shooting at alligator

File photo. Clavicular, a Miami-based influencer and streamer, was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place.

MIAMI — “Looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular’s latest livestreaming event has him on the radar of authorities again.

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The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on April 29 charged the 20-year-old, whose legal name is Braden Eric Peters, in connection with a livestream event in March that showed the Miami-based influencer shooting at an alligator, the Miami Herald reported.

Clavicular is not charged with shooting at the reptile, according to the newspaper. He was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place, a first-degree misdemeanor, WTVJ reported.

Two other men were charged by the State Attorney’s Office, the newspaper reported -- Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres, 26, who is nicknamed “Baby Alien”; and Andrew Morales, 22, who is known as “Cuban Tarzan.”

‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular charged in Everglades shooting of dead gator https://t.co/OQ3tYHgeIW — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 7, 2026

Clavicular was not arrested, and the alligator was already dead, according to The New York Times. Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office, confirmed that investigators determined the reptile was dead before it was shot.

“If the alligator had been alive, that may have been a possibility,” Griffith said in an email to the Herald. “But we knew from the start that the alligator had been dead. Further evidence only corroborated that fact,” Griffith said.

He is scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade County Court on May 20, the newspaper reported. If convicted, Clavicular faces a maximum penalty of one year in a county jail, according to the Herald.

According to court records, the alleged shooting occurred at the Francis S. Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area boat ramp dock on March 26, WTVJ reported.

[ ‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular speaks out after being hospitalized for overdose ]

Clavicular, who claims to make $100,000 a month showing his videos on Kick, posted footage of himself with Torres and Morales when they encountered an alligator floating among lily pads, the Herald reported.

The video, which showed Clavicular and Morales firing 25 shots at the alligator, caused backlash from South Florida community leaders and prompted an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Times reported.

Clavicular’s attorneys, Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, released a statement to the Herald, noting that the influencer was acting on the instructions of his airboat guide.

“Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” the statement said. “He relied on that guidance. No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is.”

The charges were filed a few weeks after Clavicular apparently overdosed while streaming to his followers. He was hospitalized in Miami.

Clavicular belongs to the Looksmaxxer online community that holds male attractiveness as the key to worldly achievement, the Times reported.

The trend includes healthy grooming but also employs practices such as using a hammer to enhance features by smashing facial bones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clavicular has advocated the practice.

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