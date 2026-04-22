Large alligator struck by vehicle in bank drive-thru lane

An alligator was stuck under a vehicle at a North Carolina drive-thru.

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — This bank’s drive-thru lane sparked some interest among area residents.

An alligator was struck by a vehicle in the drive-thru of a North Carolina bank on April 16 and was lodged underneath the car, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Southport Police Department, a Chevrolet Equinox SUV struck the large reptile at about 4 p.m. ET at a Truist Bank branch.

Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter to free the alligator, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers from the Southport Police Department and the sheriff’s office worked together to remove the gator from harm’s way, WWAY reported. Officials then contacted the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The alligator was removed and taken to a safer place by wildlife officials, the sheriff’s office said.

The length of the alligator was unclear.

“We are thankful for our mutual partners with NC Wildlife and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office,” the Southport Police Department wrote.

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