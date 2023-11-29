Krispy Kreme caper: Thief drives off with delivery van, 10,000 doughnuts

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme caper FILE PHOTO: Someone took off with about 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts. (jfmdesign/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CARLINGFORD, Australia — Someone had a hankering for some doughnuts after a woman drove off with about 10,000 Krispy Kremes.

>> Read more trending news

Police in New South Wales, Australia, said that a delivery driver was making stops in Newcastle when the van was taken from a service station in Carlingford at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Carlingford is north west of Sydney.

The van’s driver was inside the station when the woman hopped behind the wheel, making off with the vehicle and all of the Christmas-themed and classic Krispy Kremes.

Police are now looking for the van and the woman. They said “regrettably (the van was) not sprinkled with tracking devices,” News.com.au reported.

The head of the company’s supply chain in Australia and New Zealand, Lenny Reddy, said, “Our Krispy Kreme team is working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts, which are handmade fresh each day, at their intended destinations,” 7 News reported.

In Australia, it costs about $4 in Australian currency for each doughnut so the delivery was worth about $40,000. That is about $2.65 in American money, or about $26,454, 9 News reported.

Latest trending news:
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!