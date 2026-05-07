Kodak Black arrested; faces drug charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Florida and taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff on drug charges.

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WFTV reported that online jail records show the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was accused of trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA.

His attorney told TMZ that Kodak Black was arrested as part of a coordinated surrender related to a case from last November. Attorney Bradford Cohen said that a police officer at the time searched a vehicle that his client was not in, TMZ and Page Six reported. He said the police found several items, including a prescription bottle of cough syrup that allegedly had his client’s fingerprint on it.

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Cohen told TMZ he plans to fight the trafficking charge, which he claims has a “weak legal basis.”

“This is a case where the law is not sufficient to charge possession of the item,” Cohen told Page Six. “Then instead of simple possession, they doubled down and filed it as a trafficking charge.”

WFOR reported Kodak Black is being held without bond pending a court hearing.

TMZ said the rapper has had legal troubles in the past, including drug possession, weapons possession, assault, battery, and trespassing.

He pleaded guilty to firearms possession in 2020 and served time in federal prison, but his conviction was commuted by President Donald Trump in 2021, Page Six reported.

Kodak Black spoke about his drug addiction after his 2023 arrest for cocaine, saying he went to rehab “without the court having to tell me to do that. Just me wanting to better myself,” according to Page Six.

He was also honored by his hometown of Pompano Beach in July 2025 for donating air conditioners to families to help them deal with the South Florida summer heat. He has also donated hundreds of turkeys, Christmas gifts and bikes to children and their families, WFOR reported.

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