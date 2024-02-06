King Charles’ cancer: What types of cancers are most common in older men?

King Charles medical procedure FILE PHOTO: WADEBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 07: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5, 2024, that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” and treatment for the disease had already begun.

The Palace did not say what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with, saying only that doctors had identified “an issue of concern” while treating Charles, 75, last month for an enlarged prostate. They confirmed the cancer with subsequent tests and added that it was not prostate cancer.

The King began “regular treatments” on Monday and will postpone public duties during his treatment, The New York Times reported that the Palace said.

Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the Palace statement added.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, told reporters that Charles’ cancer had been caught early and that he wished the monarch a quick recovery.

Charles informed both his sons personally about his diagnosis, the BBC reported, and Charles’s son, Prince Harry, flew from the U.S. to England on Tuesday to visit his father, according to reports.

Tuesday is the 72nd anniversary of the death of Charles’ grandfather, King George VI. George was 56 when he died.

What do we know about Charles’s health? What cancers are most common in men Charles’ age? Here’s what we know now.

Which are the most common cancers in men 75 and over?

Prostate cancer: Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in older men. It is often slow-growing, though there are aggressive forms of the disease. The Palace confirmed that Charles does not have prostate cancer.

Symptoms include:

Difficulty starting urination.

Weak or interrupted flow of urine.

Urinating often, especially at night.

Trouble emptying the bladder completely.

Pain or burning during urination.

Blood in the urine or semen.

Lung cancer: Lung cancer is the second most common cancer found in men older than age 75. Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, died from lung cancer. George was a heavy smoker. Charles is not a smoker.

Symptoms of lung cancer include:

A new cough that doesn’t go away.

Coughing up blood, even a small amount.

Shortness of breath.

Chest pain.

Hoarseness.

Losing weight without trying.

Bone pain.

Headache.

Colorectal cancer: In the United States in 2020, more than 80,000 cases of colorectal cancers were diagnosed in those over the age of 65. Approximately 4.4% of men (1 in 23) and 4.1% of women (1 in 25) will be diagnosed with CRC in their lifetime.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer include:

A change in bowel habits.

Diarrhea, constipation, or feeling that the bowel does not empty completely.

Bright red or very dark blood in the stool.

Stools that look narrower or thinner than normal.

Discomfort in the abdomen, including frequent gas pains, bloating, fullness, and cramps.

Bladder cancer: Bladder cancer accounts for about 6% of the cancers in a man Charles’ age.

Symptoms include:

Frequent urination.

Pain or burning during urination.

Feeling as if you need to urinate even if your bladder isn’t full.

Urinating often during the night.

