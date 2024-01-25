Justin Timberlake releases new song ‘Selfish’; announces first album since 2018

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Justin Timberlake dropped a new single on Thursday along with its music video from his upcoming album, “Everything I Thought I Was.”

“Selfish” was written by Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas and Amy Allen, according to KTLA.

The song is a mid-tempo ballad, according to Variety. “I want every bit of you, guess I’m selfish.”

It’s the first new music as a solo artist in about six years, according to People Magazine.

It is the first single off his upcoming album “Everything I Thought I Was,” according to CNN. The song first debuted last week during a concert in Memphis, Tennessee which is his hometown. He teased it on his Instagram last Friday, according to People Magazine.

Last April, Timbaland who is a collaborator and friend of Timberlake’s, told Variety, that he was working with him on his first album since “Man of the Woods” which came out in 2018.

“It’s fun Justin,” Timbaland said, according to Variety. “It’s like ‘FutureSex /LoveSounds,’ but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music.”

His upcoming album, “Everything I Thought I Was” is expected to be released March 15, People Magazine reported.

Timberlake is expected to be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” with Dakota Johnson as the host on Jan. 27, KTLA reported. On Jan. 31, which happens to be his birthday, he will be hosting a free concert at Irving Plaza in New York City.

