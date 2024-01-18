Hunter Biden agrees to Feb. 28 deposition, committee says

Hunter Biden WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a House Oversight Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting today as it considers citing him for Contempt of Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, has agreed to appear before the House Republicans next month for a private deposition.

The House Oversight Committee announced that there had been an agreement for Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition on Feb. 28, according to The Associated Press.

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” the House Oversight Committee said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the Judiciary panel, said in a statement, according to the Washington Post.

Before last week, House Republicans were trying to move forward with holding Hunter Biden in criminal contempt of Congress for not sitting for a closed-door deposition, according to CNN. Hunter Biden has insisted in a public hearing. However, his legal team sent Congress a letter last Friday asking for a new subpoena. This would restart negotiations.

