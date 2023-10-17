House speaker vote: Chamber to consider Jim Jordan’s nomination

Jim Jordan Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks briefly to reporters as he departs a House Republican Caucus at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 16, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on who should next take up the speaker’s gavel, with Republicans pushing to get Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan in the role.

Jordan, R-Ohio, was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday, 10 days after the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

House called into session

Update 12:05 p.m. EDT Oct. 17: The House clerk called Tuesday’s session into order for legislative business around noon.

Jordan say he will do ‘whatever it takes to get a speaker today’

Update 11:55 a.m. EDT Oct. 17: Jordan told reporters that he would be willing to vote on as many ballots as necessary to get a new speaker into the House on Tuesday.

“We need to get a speaker today and we feel really good about where we’re at,” he said as he left his office. He added that he would do “whatever it takes to get a speaker today.”

Original report: In a letter shared Monday on social media, Jordan asked his colleagues for their support.

“The role of a Speaker is to bring all Republicans together,” he wrote. “That’s what I intend to do.”

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan had enough support before the full House to secure the speakership.

The vote to nominate Jordan came one day after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., announced that he had dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support. The next speaker will need to win 217 votes before the full House in order to take up the gavel.

The House meets beginning at noon on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s vote is expected two weeks after the House ousted McCarthy from the top leadership position in the chamber.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as McCarthy’s temporary replacement.

