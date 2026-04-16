Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax dead in murder-suicide

RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 07: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax enters the Senate chamber at the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Fairfax and his wife were found dead in their Northern Virginia home of an apparent murder-suicide. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ANNANDALE, Va. — The former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, and his wife, Cerina, were found dead inside their home in Northern Virginia.

Officials said it was a murder-suicide.

Fairfax County police spokesperson Chris Cosgriff said, “Preliminarily, it appears that the adult male shot the adult female before shooting himself in a domestic-related incident,” The Washington Post reported.

The former Democratic lieutenant governor was elected in 2017, serving with Gov. Ralph Northam, who said in a statement, “Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

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