Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax dead in murder-suicide

ANNANDALE, Va. — The former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, and his wife, Cerina, were found dead inside their home in Northern Virginia.
Officials said it was a murder-suicide.
Fairfax County police spokesperson Chris Cosgriff said, “Preliminarily, it appears that the adult male shot the adult female before shooting himself in a domestic-related incident,” The Washington Post reported.
The former Democratic lieutenant governor was elected in 2017, serving with Gov. Ralph Northam, who said in a statement, “Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together.”
Check back for more on this developing story.
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