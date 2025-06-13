Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown sought on attempted murder charge

An arrest warrant was signed for the former NFL wide receiver.

MIAMI — A judge in South Florida on June 11 signed an arrest warrant charging former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown with, attempted murder with a firearm. The criminal charge stems from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event on May 16 in Miami.

The warrant also calls for Brown, 36, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial. Efforts to reach Brown were unsuccessful Thursday evening, The Washington Post reported. It was unclear whether he was represented by an attorney.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to comment to the newspaper.

Brown grew up in the Miami neighborhood of Liberty City and graduated from Miami Norland High School. During his NFL career, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught a touchdown pass during Super Bowl LV for the Bucs in their victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The May 16 incident occurred outside a boxing event in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, hosted by influencer Adin Ross.

Miami police confirmed that night they had investigated the incident, but said no arrests were made. Brown was detained briefly before he was released.

The former wide receiver, who lives in nearby Fort Lauderdale, later went on social media and claimed he had been “jumped” at the venue by people who were trying to steal his jewelry.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on his X account after the incident. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal (counsel) and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

According to the warrant, Miami police detectives later obtained video footage that appears to show Brown punching another man. Footage later shows Brown appearing to take a gun from a security officer and running toward the man he had struck. Cellphone video recorded the sound of two gunshots, according to the warrant.

The incident in Miami was the latest involving Brown, a four-time All-Pro.

During his nine seasons in Pittsburgh, Brown led the NFL in receptions in 2014 and 2015, in receiving yards twice (2014 and 2017) and in receiving touchdowns in 2018.

He was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders in 2019 but was released before playing a game. He injured his feet by entering a cryotherapy chamber barefoot, refused to wear his issued helmet and posted a recorded voicemail from then-coach Jon Gruden online, according to ESPN.

Brown was picked up by the Patriots and played one game before he was cut. A former trainer filed a lawsuit against him that alleged sexual assault.

In June 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to an incident with a moving truck company outside his home. He was not sentenced to prison time but received two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Brown played two seasons in Tampa Bay, but walked off the team during a game against the New York Jets in 2021.

