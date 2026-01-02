FBI: Man, 18, accused of planning ISIS-style attack at NC grocery store

The FBI said it prevented an attack at a North Carolina grocery store-fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of planning ISIS-style attacks at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant on New Year’s Eve, federal authorities said on Friday.

According to the FBI, Christian Sturdivant, from the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, WSOC-TV reported. Sturdivant allegedly planned a New Year’s Eve attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant.

The arrest occurred on New Year’s Eve and was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

#BREAKING The #FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS. The @USAO_WDNC and FBI Special Agent in Charge will announce details at an 11:30 am news conference in… pic.twitter.com/APsaKTdeuF — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 2, 2026

“This was a very well-planned out, thoughtful attack,” Ferguson said during a news conference.

According to an arrest affidavit that was unsealed on Friday, the FBI received tips about Sturdivant’s social media posts supporting ISIS on Dec. 18.

One post included an image of miniature figurines of Jesus with text proclaiming a curse on “cross worshipers.”

The FBI said that Sturdivant began communicating with an undercover employee, whom he believed to be an ISIS member, on Dec. 12.

US Attorney Russ Ferguson says based on Christian Sturdivant's notes he was planning to target Jews, Christians and LGBT residents https://t.co/LHb3fiRU6G — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 2, 2026

He stated, “I will do jihad soon” and claimed to be “a soldier of the state,” indicating his allegiance to ISIS, investigators said.

Ferguson said that Sturdivant sent a message to an undercover employee on Dec. 14 with an image of two hammers and a knife. After the FBI executed a search warrant at Sturdivant’s residence, agents found two butcher knives, a blue hammer and a wooden-handled hammer under his bed.

Accused: Christian Sturdivant was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS . (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

Items seized from Sturdivant’s bedroom included two butcher knives, a blue hammer and a wooden-handled hammer, reported to be hidden under his bed.

On Dec. 19, Sturdivant sent the undercover employee a voice recording pledging “Bayat,” a loyalty oath to ISIS.

According to the criminal complaint, Sturdivant also told the undercover employee about his plans to buy a firearm to use along with the knives during the attack.

The search by federal investigators also uncovered a cache of handwritten documents titled “New Years Attack 2026,” WSOC reported.

Items planned for the alleged attack included tactical gloves, a vest and knives. The attack victims were civilians, federal investigators said.

According to investigators, Sturdivant allegedly targeted a Burger King in Mint Hill and wrote that he had a goal of attacking at least eight people.

A second attack was planned at a grocery store, where Sturdivant reportedly said he wanted to attack at least 11 people.

Other targets included police officers when they arrived at the scene, “non-Muslims,” “LGBTQ,” “Capitalist,” “Democracy, Republicanism,” and “military personnel.”

Sturdivant was originally booked into the Gaston County Jail on Dec. 31, online records show. He was released into federal custody early Friday, according to booking records.

© 2025 Cox Media Group