FBI arrests man in 2021 DC pipe bomb investigation

WASHINGTON — The FBI has made an arrest nearly five years after a person placed pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The bombs were placed at the RNC and DNC offices in Washington D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021, the day before the events of Jan. 6.

The alleged bomber was seen in what CNN described as a grainy surveillance video that showed a person in a hoodie, gloves and a face mask.

The devices were found before they went off and were rendered safe. No one was hurt, but officials said both pipe bombs could have been deadly, The Associated Press reported.

