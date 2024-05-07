Equinox wants you to live to be 100. It will only cost $42,000 a year

Equinox announces new program FILE PHOTO NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Luxury fitness company Equinox wishes you a long and healthy life. And it only costs $42,000 a year. The company has partnered with Function Health, a startup that does lab-testing, to launch a program to increase longevity, (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Luxury fitness company Equinox wishes you a long and healthy life.

And it only costs $42,000 a year.

The company has partnered with Function Health, a startup that does lab testing, to launch a program to increase longevity, according to CNBC.

“Optimize By Equinox,” offers programs from nutrition plans to sleep coaching and massage therapy.

As part of the program, Equinox’s partner, Function Health, will test for 100 biomarkers such as cancer markers and heart, liver, and kidney function labs. Equinox will then run its own battery of fitness tests which will be repeated twice a year.

The results of the testing will help Equinox formulate a plan aimed at keeping you alive and kicking for years to come.

“It’s really a paradigm shift in how we’re able to live with vitality and avoid suffering,” said Jonathan Swerdlin, co-founder of Function Health. “It deals with what’s above the surface, your abs and glutes, which you can see in the mirror that are great. But it also deals with what’s below the surface and what you can’t see in the mirror. And that’s revolutionary.”

In all, the “Optimize by Equinox” membership costs $42,000 a year – $36,000 yearly, plus a regular gym membership which costs about $500 a month, or $6,000 a year, according to CBS News.

Some of the things included in the membership are three, 60-minute training sessions per week with a top-level trainer, two 30-minute sessions a month with a nutrition coach, two 30-minute sessions a month with a sleep coach and one massage therapy session per month.

The program amounts to 16 hours a month of coaching and training, according to Equinox, and will begin at the end of May in New York City and Highland Park, Texas, and will eventually roll out to other locations.

Equinox currently operates 107 locations globally, according to its website.

